LUIS FONSI 2ND ROW TEXT CONTEST

Luis Fonsi is taking over Comerica Theatre on Saturday, September 9, and we want to send you to see the show!

Listen to LIVE all week for a chance to win!!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN

  • Two (2) 2nd row tickets to Luis Fonsi at Comerica Theatre

HOW TO WIN:

  • Listen to Live 101.5 all week, from August 14 until 18, for Keywords!
  • When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

 

