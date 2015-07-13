LOLLAPALOOZA TEXT CONTEST

TEXT TO WIN TICKETS TO ATTEND LOLLAPALOOZA!

The well known and popular Lollapalooza is back in Chicago with a massive lineup of artists and DJs!

The festival that will take place at Grant Park from August 3-6 includes artists like Lorde, Chance the Rapper, DJ Snake, Big Sean, Blink 182, and so much more!

Listen to Live 101.5 for a chance to not only win tickets, but get a flight and hotel stay!!

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 June 30, 2017 through July 7, 2017 for keywords!

When given the keyword and cue, text the keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below

YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to attend Lollapalooza.

roundtrip airfare for two.

4-night hotel stay.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!