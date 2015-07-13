Live 101.5 Vacation To The Disneyland® Resort

Starting May 27, experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends – all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park – from Live 101.5!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

A Family vacation to the Disneyland® Resort including: Four pack of 3-day Park Tickets valid at Disneyland® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park 2-night stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel



How to Win:

Listen to Live 101.5 each weekday beginning May 30, 2017 through Friday, June 9, 2017 for Keywords at 6AM, 8AM, 11AM, 3PM, and 5pm!

When given the cue, text the keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

PLUS, for another chance to win, enter our online contest below as well!

Click Here to Hero Up!

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

Disclaimer: All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to restrictions and change without notice. As to Disney properties and artwork ©Disney ©2017 MARVEL