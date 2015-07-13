LIVE 101.5 Jingle Bash Part 1 & Part 2

LIVE 101.5, your station for the biggest parties in the Valley, is kicking off the holiday season with a BASH or Two!

LIVE 101.5 presents Jingle Bash Part 1 & Part 2! We’re ringing in the holiday season with some of the hottest artists on the planet! Logic and Khalid take the stage to start the holiday season with chart topping music!

Party with LIVE 101.5 at The Van Buren on Wednesday November 29th for Part 1 and Thursday, November 30th for Part 2 of LIVE 101.5’s Jingle Bash!

Tickets for both days go on sale Monday, October 16th at 10:15 AM! They will be available at The Van Buren Box Office Only!

Featuring Logic

“Beginning in his home state of Maryland, upcoming star Logic aka Bobby Tarantino (born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II) has been crushing the rap scene since he was 17 years old. Logic cites the Wu Tang Clan as his influence in the early days, and his dream is to work with Kanye West.

Growing up without a father figure in his life, Logic left home and has been flying solo ever since. A compulsive perfectionist, Logic is “…always in the studio recording and mixing,” and doesn’t frequently “party and hang out, play video games and go on vacation.”Above anything, the results show in his lyrics. He is the most dedicated rapper in the game, hands down. To this date, Logic has dropped two mixtapes, entitled Young, Broke, & Infamous and Young Sinatra, the latter receiving high praise for its hits ‘Mind of Logic’, ‘Stewie Griffin’, and ‘Juice’.

Logic has gained a multitude of followers since his days of small shows at the University of Maryland. In December, he stole the show at Webster Hall, exciting the crowd of 1,500 with his lyricism and energy. Logic has stated that “Bobby Soxer, long story short, is a term for my female fans. Back in the day Frank Sinatra had called his fans Bobby Soxers.” The rest of his fans are known as the Ratt Pack (Real All The Time), an ode to the jazz/swing group of which his ‘Young Sinatra’ mantra draws its name.

Humbled by his success, Logic frequently gives credit to his team, consisting of Big Lenbo (his closest friend), Chris Zarou (his manager), OB and 6ix of The Official (his producers), and lastly GRVTY (Camera Man, Director behind Logic’s visuals), for continuing to push and assist him in his rise to the top. 6ix is now also his official DJ.

Logic is an artist with great success behind him, who continues to claw his way to the top of the charts.”

Khalid

“Combining a voice that sounds made for classic soul with cutting-edge music, Khalid is a singer/songwriter from El Paso, Texas. Raised by a military family, Khalid lived in Germany and upstate New York before settling in Texas. He was first inspired to make music by his mother, who was a singer and loved ’90s R&B artists such as Brandy and TLC. While still a teenager, he began making music in 2015, incorporating influences as wide-ranging as Frank Ocean, India-Arie, Alt-J, and Father John Misty in the songs he posted online. He eventually connected with the producer SykSense, who, along with Tunji Ige and Smash David, worked on Khalid’s bittersweet breakout single “Location.” Released in mid-2016, the song hit the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart the following January. Another single, “Hopeless,” preceded Khalid’s debut album American Teen, which arrived in March 2017.”

