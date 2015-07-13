LIVE 101.5 #BESTNIGHTEVER! Marshmello

Here’s your chance to see the hottest LIVE 101.5 artists in person! You can’t buy tickets to this event! Keep it on LIVE101.5 to find out how you can get your tickets to The Morning Mess #BestNightEver featuring Marshmello.
#BestNightEver Featuring: Marshmello
- 18 + Event
- Date: Sunday, January 29, 2017
- Doors: 9:00 PM
- Venue: Livewire
- Address: 7320 E Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
We couldn’t do this without help from our friends:
Livewire, located in the heart of Downtown Scottsdale’s entertainment district, is Arizona’s newest premiere live music and concert venue. The 14,000 square-foot, two-story, indoor live performance and concert venue developed by Evening Entertainment Group (EEG), the group behind Hi-Fi Kitchen and Cocktails, RnR, Sandbar Bar & Grill, The Mint and Bottled Blonde, will feature all genres of touring artists, popular bands, up-and-coming local performers, djs, comedians and more, while also acting as a multi-use nightlife venue. The sleek, swanky space will feature dramatic design elements, a built-in stage, artist green room, VIP lounge seating, multi-level bar concepts and an open, unobstructed second-story view onto the below dance-floor. For more information, please visit www.Livewireaz.com.