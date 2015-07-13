LIVE 101.5 #BESTNIGHTEVER! Marshmello



Here’s your chance to see the hottest LIVE 101.5 artists in person! You can’t buy tickets to this event! Keep it on LIVE101.5 to find out how you can get your tickets to The Morning Mess #BestNightEver featuring Marshmello.

#BestNightEver Featuring: Marshmello

18 + Event

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2017

Doors: 9:00 PM

Venue: Livewire

Address: 7320 E Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

We couldn’t do this without help from our friends:

Bud Light See the Light…the Bud Light. This year, be a part of the Bud Light Party. For more information, please visit www.budlight.com