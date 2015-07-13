LINKIN PARK TEXT WEEKEND

It’s a Linkin Park Weekend!

Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend for your chance to win tickets to see Linkin Park at Talking Stick Resort Arena!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two tickets to see Linkin Park at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday, August 30.

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend for Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!