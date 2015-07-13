LINKIN PARK MEMORIAL SHOW FLYAWAY

Linkin Park will be performing for the first time since the loss of their front man, Chester Bennington. This memorial show will be held on October 27 at the Hollywoood Bowl in Los Angeles, and we want to send you and a friend to the sold-out show.

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Two (2) tickets to the Linkin Park & Friends memorial concert on October 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in LA

Roundtrip airfare for two (2) people

One (1) night hotel stay in Los Angeles

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all week for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!