katyperrykalv 720 KATY PERRY TEXT CONTEST

There’s going to be ‘Fireworks’ when Katy Perry comes to the Valley in January!

Listen to LIVE all week for a chance to win!!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN

  • Two (2) tickets to Katy Perry at Talking Stick Resort on Friday, January 18, 2018.

HOW TO WIN:

  • Listen to Live 101.5 all week, from August 28 until September 1, for Keywords!
  • When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

