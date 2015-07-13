JON BELLION TEXT WEEKEND

LIVE 101.5 Presents: Jon Bellion at Comerica Theatre on Monday, September 25, 2017.

And this weekend we’re not only giving you passes to the show. We’re sending you backstage to meet him too!

Listen to Live 101.5 to win!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

4-pack of passes to see Jon Bellion at Comerica Theatre on September 25, 2017

4-pack of Meet & Greet passes for Jon Bellion

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 beginning June 9, 2017 through June 11, 2017 for Keywords every hour!

When given the cue, text the keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!