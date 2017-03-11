JAY-Z TEXT CONTEST

The legend Jay-Z just announced his 4:44 Tour, and one of his stops is Phoenix! You don’t want to miss this show!

Listen to Live 101.5 all week to win your tickets to see him at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday, November 3, 2017!

How can you win?

Listen to Live 101.5 this week, July 10 through July 14, and keep track of those Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Jay-Z at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday, November 3, 2017.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!