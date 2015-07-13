IMAGINE DRAGONS WINNING WEEKEND
Imagine Dragons are bringing the EVOLVE World Tour to Talking Stick Resort Arena on Septemebr 26th! Wanna go with a pack of friends?
Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend for a chance to win a 4-pack of passes!
WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
- Four (4) tickets to see Imagine Dragons at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Tuesday, September 26, 2017
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend, from August 4th until August 6th, for Keywords every hour!
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.