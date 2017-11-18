HUGE JINGLE BASH WEEKEND GIVEAWAY

LIVE 101.5 presents Jingle Bash Night 1 & Night 2!  We’re ringing in the holiday season with some of the hottest artists on the planet – Logic and Khalid are taking the stage, and we want to send you to the show – AND to meet the artists!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN

  • Four (4) tickets to Jingle Bash Night 1 featuring Logic and Jessie Reyez on Nov. 29
  • Four (4) tickets to Jingle Bash Night 2 featuring Khalid and Lauv on Nov. 30
  • Four (4) meet & greet passes with Logic
  • Four (4) meet & greet passes with Khalid

HOW TO WIN:

  • Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend for your Keywords!
  • When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

