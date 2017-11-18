HUGE JINGLE BASH WEEKEND GIVEAWAY

LIVE 101.5 presents Jingle Bash Night 1 & Night 2! We’re ringing in the holiday season with some of the hottest artists on the planet – Logic and Khalid are taking the stage, and we want to send you to the show – AND to meet the artists!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Four (4) tickets to Jingle Bash Night 1 featuring Logic and Jessie Reyez on Nov. 29

Four (4) tickets to Jingle Bash Night 2 featuring Khalid and Lauv on Nov. 30

Four (4) meet & greet passes with Logic

Four (4) meet & greet passes with Khalid

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!