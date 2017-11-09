GOLDRUSH VIP WEEKEND

The inaugural Goldrush Music Festival is next weekend, and your friends here at Live 101.5 want to hook you up with awesome tickets to the event! With names like Migos, Marshmello, Lil UZI Vert and more, you don’t want to miss this festival. Check out below how to win!

WHAT YOU CAN WIN



Four (4) VIP tickets to Goldrush Music Festival, which includes a VIP cocktail table for you and your guests, express entry to event, and dedicated hostess, server and cocktail staff

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend for your Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

for your chance to win! Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!