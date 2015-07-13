FLIGHT 101.5 THE WEEKND IN LAS VEGAS

FLIGHT 101.5 THE WEEKND TEXT GIVEAWAY

Flight 101.5 is sending you to Las Vegas, NV to see The Weeknd live in concert on October 15th! Plus we’re hooking you up with hotel and roundtrip airfare for you and a friend, thanks to our friends at Republic Records.

You Could Win:

Two tickets to see The Weeknd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on October 14, 2017

Two round trip airfare tickets (for winner and a guest) from Phoenix to Las Vegas

One night hotel stay for October 14th

How to Win:

Listen to Live 101.5 starting Monday, August 7 th through Friday, August 14 th for a new Keyword at 6AM, 8AM, 11AM, 3PM and 5PM!

through Friday, August 14 for a new Keyword at 6AM, 8AM, 11AM, 3PM and 5PM! When given the cue, text the keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!