FLIGHT 101.5 TAKES YOU TO SEE THE WEEKND & FRENCH MONTANA!

LIVE 101.5 hooks you up with the hottest shows around the country thanks to our friends at Monster Energy. This is no exception!

FLIGHT 101.5 Concert Series next destination takes you to San Antonio where you can see The Weeknd & French Montana at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Thursday, October 19th.

Here’s how you can win :

LISTEN to LIVE 101.5 in the 6:00 AM, 8:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM hours for the KEYWORD and the CUE TO TEXT.

to LIVE 101.5 in the and hours for the and the TEXT the KEYWORD to 21015! (You will receive a confirmatory text. Message and data rates may apply)

the On September 11th, LIVE 101.5 will randomly select one Grand Prize winner for FLIGHT 101.5 Destination: The Weeknd/French Montana, courtesy of Epic Records!

What can you win?

Roundtrip airfare for two (2) from Phoenix to San Antonio

Two (2) tickets to see The Weeknd & French Montana at the AT&T Center on Thursday, October 19th

One (1) night hotel stay at a hotel in the San Antonio, TX area

Can’t wait to win tickets?

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to see The Weeknd on Thursday, October 19th.

Flight 101.5 Brought to you by:

Click here for official rules.