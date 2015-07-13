

FLIGHT 101.5 TAKES YOU TO SEE MAJOR LAZER!

LIVE 101.5 hooks you up with the hottest shows around the country thanks to our friends at Monster Energy. This is no exception!

FLIGHT 101.5 Concert Series next destination takes you to Las Vegas where you can see Major Lazer in XS Nightclub at Encore Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16th.

Here’s how you can win :

LISTEN to LIVE 101.5 in the 6:00 AM, 8:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM hours for the KEYWORD and the CUE TO TEXT.

the On September 5th, LIVE 101.5 will randomly select one Grand Prize winner for FLIGHT 101.5 Destination: Major Lazer, courtesy of Mad Decent!

What can you win?

Roundtrip airfare for two (2) from Phoenix to Las Vegas

Two (2) tickets to see Major Lazer at the XS Nightclub in Encore Hotel & Casino on Saturday, September 16th

One (1) night hotel stay at a hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada

Can’t wait to win tickets?

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to see Major Lazer at the XS Nightclub in Encore Hotel & Casino on Saturday, September 16th

