FLIGHT 101.5 TAKES YOU TO SEE ESCAPE PSYCHO CIRCUS!

LIVE 101.5 hooks you up with the hottest shows around the country thanks to our friends at Monster Energy. This is no exception!
FLIGHT 101.5 Concert Series next destination takes you to San Bernardino where you can see Escape Psycho Circus at NOS Events Center on Friday, October 27th & Saturday, October 28th.
Here’s how you can win:
- LISTEN to LIVE 101.5 in the 6:00 AM, 8:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM hours for the KEYWORD and the CUE TO TEXT.
- TEXT the KEYWORD to 21015! (You will receive a confirmatory text. Message and data rates may apply)
- On August 21st, LIVE 101.5 will randomly select one Grand Prize winner for FLIGHT 101.5 Destination: Escape Psycho Circus, courtesy of Interscope|Geffen|A&M Records and Insomniac!
What can you win?
- Roundtrip airfare for two (2) from Phoenix to San Bernadino, CA area
- Two (2) tickets to see Escape Psycho Circus at NOS Events Center on Friday, October 27th & Saturday, October 28th
- Two (2) night hotel stay at a hotel in the San Baernadino, CA area
Can’t wait to win tickets?
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to see Escape Psycho Circus the NOS Events Center in San Bernadino, California.
Flight 101.5 Brought to you by:
Tear into a can of the meanest energy drink on the planet, Monster Energy. It’s the ideal combo of the right ingredients in the right proportion to deliver the big bad buzz that only Monster can. Monster packs a powerful punch, but has a smooth easy drinking flavor.
Athletes, musicians, anarchists, co-ed’s, road warriors, metal heads, geeks, hipsters, and bikers dig it – you will too.
Unleash the Beast
Click here for official rules.