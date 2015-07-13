FLIGHT 101.5 TAKES YOU TO HARRY STYLES!



FLIGHT 101.5 TAKES YOU TO SEE HARRY STYLES!

LIVE 101.5 hooks you up with the hottest shows around the country thanks to our friends at Monster Energy. This is no exception!

FLIGHT 101.5 Concert Series next destination takes you to Los Angeles where you can see Harry Styles at the Greek Theatre on Wednesday, September 20th.

Here’s how you can win :

LISTEN to LIVE 101.5 in the 6:00 AM, 8:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM hours for the KEYWORD and the CUE TO TEXT.

the On August 28th, LIVE 101.5 will randomly select one Grand Prize winner for FLIGHT 101.5 Destination: Harry Styles, courtesy of Columbia Records!

What can you win?

Roundtrip airfare for two (2) from Phoenix to Los Angeles, CA

Two (2) tickets to see Harry Styles at the Greek Theatre on Wednesday, September 20th

One (1) night hotel stay at a hotel in the Los Angeles, CA area

Can’t wait to win tickets?

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to see Harry Styles at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

