FLIGHT 101.5 SUMMER BASH FLYAWAY

Pack your bags! Flight 101.5 is taking you to Chicago!

Listen all week for your chance to head to the Windy City to see live performances by Niall Horan, Zedd, Camila Cabelo, Jason Derulo and more. We’ll even set you up with flight and hotel.

Summer Bash will be held at Allstate Arena on June 24, 2017.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two tickets to Summer Bash in Chicago on June 24, 2017

Roundtrip airfare for two

One night hotel stay

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 weekdays beginning Monday, June 12, 2017 through Friday, June 16, 2017, for Keywords at 6am, 8AM, 11AM, 3PM, 5PM!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!