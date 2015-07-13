Launch Into Stellar Adventures With A Disneyland® Resort Vacation From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix



Experience Star Wars™ at Disneyland ® Resort

For every family that lives Star Wars™, Disneyland ® Resort is the place where Star Wars lives! During Season of the Force, climb aboard Hyperspace Mountain, the re-imagined Space Mountain attraction. At Star Wars Launch Bay, visit some favorite Star Wars Characters, and even explore replicas of movie props from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Hop aboard Star Tours—The Adventures Continue to outrun the Empire. And for young Padawans, there’s the immersive show at Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple where they can face Darth Vader! There’s no better time to start your galactic journey than right now—so enter for your chance to win from Live 101.5 today!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

A Family vacation for four to the Disneyland® Resort including: Four pack of 3 day (one park per day) Park Tickets valid at Disneyland® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park 2-night stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel



How to Win:

Listen to Live 101.5 each weekday beginning January 9, 2017 at 6:00 AM through Friday, January 20, 2017 at 6:00 PM for Keywords every hour!

When given the cue, text the keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

PLUS, for another chance to win, enter our online contest below as well!

Get Details about the Disneyland® Resort!

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

