FLIGHT 101.5: ESCAPE PSYCHO CIRCUS

Escape: Psycho Circus returns to SoCal October 2017, so start getting your costumes ready!

Join the dark side and unleash your inner freak on October 27th and 28th.

Live 101.5 is giving you a chance to win your tickets!

What can you win?

Two tickets to Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino, CA on October 27 and 28, 2017

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all week, from August 14 until 18, for Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can't Text? No biggie! Enter the short code "21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!