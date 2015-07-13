EDC TEXT WEEKEND

ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL TEXT CONTEST

EDC is taking over Las Vegas in June 2017, and Live 101.5 has your tickets!

For three nights every year, a beautiful and unmistakable energy comes alive in the Las Vegas desert. A celebration of life, love, individuality and hope. A musical experience unlike any other.

8 Stages. Over 200 Artists. Dusk Till Dawn.

Join us Under The Electric Sky on June 16th, 17th and 18th for the 21st Anniversary of the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Over the last 20 years, EDC has grown from its grassroots history as a one-room, one-stage event in Los Angeles to the global cultural phenomenon it is today. Since launching in 1997, EDC has brought millions of Headliners together to celebrate life, love and music across dozens of cities in five countries over four continents.

Tickets are now on sale to experience The World of EDC. Click Here to find out more, or listen to Live 101.5 this week for a chance to win your tickets.

You Could Win:

Two tickets to the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas on June 16 – 18, 2017

How to Win:

Listen to Live 101.5 beginning Friday, March 24th through Sunday, March 26th for Keywords!

When given the cue, text the keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!