ED SHEERAN TEXT CONTEST

TEXT TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE ED SHEERAN!

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for his North

American arena tour. On Saturday, August 5, 2017 he’ll return to Glendale, Arizona at Gila River Arena.

The tour celebrates Sheeran’s landmark third studio album, “÷.” The album – pronounced “divide” – includes the universal hit singles, “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” both of which made incredible chart entries after their simultaneous January release.

Win tickets from Live 101.5!

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 this weekend, March 10, 2017 through March 12, 2017, for Keywords every hour! – OR – Listen to Live 101.5 weekdays, March 13, 2017 through March 17, 2017, for Keywords at 9AM and 1PM!

Listen to Live 101.5 weekdays, March 13, 2017 through March 17, 2017, for Keywords at 9AM and 1PM! When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015″ AND the keyword below

YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Ed Sheeran at Gila River Arena on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!