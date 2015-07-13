ED SHEERAN LAST CHANCE TO WIN WEEKEND

It’s your last chance to win tickets to see Ed Sheeran!

Ed Sheeran is coming next weekend! Have you gotten your tickets yet? Well you’re in luck!

Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend for your last chance to win tickets to see him live at Gila River Arena on Saturday, August 5, 2017!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Ed Sheeran at Gila River Arena on Saturday, August 5, 2017

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Live 101.5 all weekend, from July 28th until July 30th, for Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can't Text? No biggie! Enter the short code "21015″ AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!