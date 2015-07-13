DESERT FORD DEALERS’ VIN TO WIN!

What You Win:

  • A BRAND NEW Ford F-150 Raptor
  • $25,000 CASH

How to Win:

  • Visit a participating Desert Ford Dealers Showroom during normal business hours between the Promotion Dates. Participating Dealerships listed below.
  • Using the provided entry form, write down your 4-digit guess of the VIN number
  • Drop your entry form in the designated box to complete your entry

All entries must be received by close of business on November 26, 2017 to be eligible. You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

Participating Desert Ford Dealer locations:

DEALERSHIP STREET ADDRESS CITY ST ZIP
Bell Ford 2401 W. Bell Road Phoenix AZ 85023
Berge Ford 460 E. Auto Center Drive Mesa AZ 85204
Camelback Ford Lincoln 1330 E. Camelback Road Phoenix AZ 85014
Earnhardt Ford 7300 W. Orchid Lane Chandler AZ 85226
Chapman Ford 7100 E. McDowell Road Scottsdale AZ 85257
Peoria Ford 9130 W. Bell Peoria AZ 85382
AutoNation Ford Scottsdale 8555 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Scottsdale AZ 85260
Rodeo Ford 13680 W. Test Drive Goodyear AZ 85338
San Tan Ford 1429 E. Motorplex Loop Gilbert AZ 85296
Don Sanderson Ford 6400 N. 51st Ave Glendale AZ 85301
Surprise Ford 16825 West Waddell Road Surprise AZ 85388
Robert Horne Ford, LLC 3400 S. Tomahawk Road Apache Junction AZ 85219
Jones Ford Buckeye 24600 West Yuma Road Buckeye AZ 85326

 

 

