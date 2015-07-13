VIN TO WIN!

DESERT FORD DEALERS’ VIN TO WIN!

What You Win:

A BRAND NEW Ford F-150 Raptor

$25,000 CASH

How to Win:

Visit a participating Desert Ford Dealers Showroom during normal business hours between the Promotion Dates. Participating Dealerships listed below.

Using the provided entry form, write down your 4-digit guess of the VIN number

Drop your entry form in the designated box to complete your entry

All entries must be received by close of business on November 26, 2017 to be eligible. You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

Participating Desert Ford Dealer locations: