Countdown 2016 with LIVE 101.5!



LIVE 1015’s Year End Countdown takes you through the Top 30 songs of 2016 brought to you by Valley Chevy Dealers! Could it be Adele, Calvin Harris or Twenty One Pilots? Maybe it’s Drake, The Chainsmokers or Justin Bieber. Do your favorite songs make it into the Top 30? Who do you think has the number one song of 2017? Just listen to LIVE 101.5 on December 31st from 6 pm – 9 pm to hear the Year End Countdown!

LIVE 101.5’s “Year End Countdown” will be hosted by all of your favorite LIVE 101.5 personalities including Joey Boy, Natasha Castles, Aneesh, Jeana and Decipha.

If you miss it on December 31st, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered! We’ll replay it for you again on January 1st. Tune in from 12 pm – 3 pm on January 1st to hear the Top 30 songs from 2017!

Happy New Year from all of us here at LIVE 101.5!

LIVE 101.5 Year End Countdown is brought to you by Valley Chevy Dealers: