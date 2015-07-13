COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST 2017!

Join us at the Coors Light Birds Nest, the popular entertainment venue at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented by The Ak-Chin Indian Community. It’s all happening February 1st through 4th, 2017!

For four nights every year the hottest nightclub in Scottsdale is located inside a tent erected in north Scottsdale. It is of course, the Birds Nest. With its great music, beautiful patrons and enthusiastic partying, the Birds Nest has earned near legendary status on the PGA TOUR. It offers a show all its own and is totally unlike anything else associated with professional golf. In fact, the Birds Nest shares much more than a golf tournament! It is one of the best concert venues in the country!

Who’s coming to The Birds Nest?

Wednesday, February 1 st – Jake Owen, Chase Rice – Special Offer: Get a FREE ticket to the Phoenix Open when you buy a ticket to see Jake Owen & Chase Rice at the Birds Nest!

– Jake Owen, Chase Rice – Get a FREE ticket to the Phoenix Open when you buy a ticket to see Jake Owen & Chase Rice at the Birds Nest! Thursday, February 2 nd – Toby Keith, The Band Perry & Ryan Bexley – SOLD OUT!

– Toby Keith, The Band Perry & Ryan Bexley – Friday, February 3 rd – Kaskade & Flo Rida

– Kaskade & Flo Rida Saturday, February 4th – Blink 182 & Steve Aoki – GA TICKETS SOLD OUT! Get your VIP Tickets While They Last!

“The Coors Light Birds Nest has become such a popular venue for not only fans of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but for those who love concerts and a great music atmosphere,” said Birds Nest Chairman Dillan Micus. “We are excited to offer up not one, but two great headline artists each night of the Coors Light Birds Nest, and we expect tickets to go fast so make sure to get your tickets early.”

Keep it on LIVE 101.5 and you could win tickets to The Birds Nest!

You Could Win:

Four (4) VIP Birds Nest Tickets for February 4, 2017

Four (4) Meet & Greet passes for Steve Aoki

Four (4) Meet & Greet passes for Blink 182

One (1) parking pass for February 4th

Four (4) Members Club badges for February 4th for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale

How to Win:

Listen to LIVE 101.5 weekdays beginning Tuesday, January 3rd through Friday, January 20th for Keywords at 9AM, 1PM, 6PM and 7PM!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

Can’t wait to win tickets? Purchase your tickets, CLICK HERE!

Find out all about the Coors Light Birds Nest, CLICK HERE!