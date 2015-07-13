Chance to Win $500 From Grand Canyon University!

LIVE 101.5 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN $500 FROM GCU!

We know college can be tough, which is why we want to help out with some cold, hard cash! Finals will be upon us before you know it, so make sure to register daily for your chance to win!

Join our LIVE 101.5 host Jeana as she describes the “Top 5 Reasons To Attend GCU”! After watching the video, register below to win $500 in Visa Gift Cards toward your college expenses, courtesy of our friends at Grand Canyon University!

ENTER TO WIN below from LIVE 101.5! Keep it on Live 101.5 for more chances to win!

Click here for the official rules.