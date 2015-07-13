Ariana Grande Text Weekend

ARIANA GRANDE TEXT WEEEKEND GIVEAWAY

Ariana Grande is arguably one of the hottest artists of 2017, and on Thursday, February 2, 2017 she will bring her Dangerous Woman Tour to the Valley! LIVE 101.5 has your tickets to see this bombshell at Talking Stick Resort Arena. 

You Could Win:

  • Two tickets to see Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Tour on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

How to Win:

  • Listen to LIVE 101.5 beginning at 6PM on Friday, January 20th through Sunday, January 22nd for Keywords every hour!
  • When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

