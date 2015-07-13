Ariana Grande Text Contest



Ariana Grande Flyaway Text Contest

If you missed her when she came to Phoenix, LIVE 101.5 is giving you a chance to see her in California.

Ariana Grande will be performing at The Forum on Friday, March 31, 2017 and we want to fly you there to see her LIVE.

Listen all week to Live 101.5 to win your your flyaway trip to see Ariana Grande, thanks to our friends at Republic Records!

You Could Win:

Round-trip airfare for two (2) to Los Angeles, CA

One (1) night hotel accommodations for you and a friend

Two (2) tickets to the Ariana Grande concert on Friday, March 31, 2017

How to Win:

Listen to Live 101.5 beginning at 6AM on Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17th for Keywords every hour!

When given the cue, text the keyword to 21015 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “21015” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!