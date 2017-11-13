Win tickets to Jingle Bash!

Jingle Bash is BACK! This year we’ve got 2 nights full of dope music from Khalid, Logic, Lauv, Jessie Reyez, and Flosstradamus! Listen to LIVE for a chance to win tickets to Night 2 featuring Khalid and Lauv!

How to Win

Tune in to LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

Listen to the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2017

Venue: The Van Buren

Address: 401 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!