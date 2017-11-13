Win tickets to Niall Horan!

Listen to LIVE 101.5 all this week to get 2 tickets to see Niall Horan at Comerica Theatre, plus sound check passes and meet and greets!!



How to Win

Listen to LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

Tune into the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: Monday, November 20, 2017

Venue: Comerica Theatre

Address: 400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!