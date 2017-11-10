Taylor Swift Shares Poignant Letter to Fans

By Scott T. Sterling

While the world is eagerly taking in the 15 songs spread across Taylor Swift’s new Reputation album, the singer has shared a heartfelt and poignant letter to fans in physical copies of the release.

In the letter, Swift talks about dealing with modern life, where a deluge of curated information shapes our perceptions of ourselves and each other.

“We think we know someone, but the truth is that we only know the version of them they have chosen to show us,” Swift’s letter begins. “We know our friend in a certain light, but we don’t know them the way their lover does. Just the way their lover will never know them the same way that you do as their friend. Their mother knows them differently than their roommate, who knows them differently than their colleague. Their secret admirer looks at them and sees an elaborate sunset of brilliant color and dimension and spirit and pricelessness.”

“And yet, a stranger will pass that same person and see a faceless member of the crowd, nothing more. We may hear rumors about a person and believe those things to be true. We may one day meet that person and feel foolish for believing baseless gossip. This is the first generation that will be able to look back on their entire life story documented in pictures on the internet, and together we will all discover the after-effects of that.”

Swift continues the letter by addressing social media directly, and looks ahead at how it’s proliferation will affect people in the future:

“This is the first generation that will be able to look back on their entire life story documented in pictures on the internet, and together we will all discover the after-effects of that,” she shared. “Ultimately, we post photos online to curate what strangers think of us. But then we wake up, look in the mirror at our faces and see the cracks and scars and blemishes, and cringe. We hope someday we’ll meet someone who will see that same morning face and instead see their future, their partner, their forever. Someone who will still choose us even when they see all of the sides of the story, all the angles of the kaleidoscope that is you.”

See the full letter via Twitter below.