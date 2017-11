Today Joey Boy and the Live 101.5 Entourage were out in the West Valley for the grand opening of Boost Mobile. They were having tons of deals on new phones and transfers! Live 101.5 was giving out ticket to Jingle Bash to two lucky listeners! We were interacting with a bunch of listeners and families! The shaved ice truck even came out to join the festivities! Check out the photos here. http://live1015phoenix.cbslocal.com/photo-galleries/2017/11/10/11-10-17-boost-mobile-w-joey-boy/