Wing Stop Grand Opening with Joey Boy 11-9-17

By Joey Boy
Filed Under: #LiveEntourage, Balloon Animals, cruz, Facepainting, goldrush, Joey Boy, Live 101.5, Wing Stop

The LIVE 101.5 Entourage, Joey Boy, and Cruz had a blast at the Grand Opening of Wing Stop on W. McDowell Road in Phoenix! They gave away tons of goodies including a pair of weekend passes to GoldRush Festival! Kids could enjoy free face painting and balloon animals inside. From 3pm-7pm, Wing Stop gave away 5 free boneless wings to each customer and they also held a wing eating contest! The contestant who ate the most wings got free wings for a year!!

To see all the fun they had look below!

More from Joey Boy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live