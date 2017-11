The LIVE Team and Natasha Castles were out in Glendale at a new MetroPCS location! The LIVE team was giving away tickets to Phoenix Fanfest every 15 minutes! The best part was everyone enjoying the food, music and free phones! Thanks to our LIVE listeners for stopping by and hanging out!

If you missed out, click the link below!

http://live1015phoenix.cbslocal.com/photo-galleries/2017/11/04/11-04-2017-metropcs-with-natasha-castles/