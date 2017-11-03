11-03-2017 McDonald’s Van Stop w/ Aneesh

Filed Under: 1015 Entouage, And Its Aneesh, McDonalds

Aneesh and the LIVE Fam set up shop in Mesa at McDonald’s for their grand opening! They gave us tons of coupons and goodies to hand out for them as well as the Jay-Z tickets we gave away! We had music playing for the customers that enjoyed their food at McDonalds. If you missed out on the grand opening, no worries, head over today to celebrate with a Big Mac! In the meantime, check out the photos from the event! Click here http://live1015phoenix.cbslocal.com/photo-galleries/2017/11/03/mcdonalds-van-stop-w-aneesh/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live