11-03-2017 McDonald’s Van Stop w/ Aneesh

Aneesh and the LIVE Fam set up shop in Mesa at McDonald’s for their grand opening! They gave us tons of coupons and goodies to hand out for them as well as the Jay-Z tickets we gave away! We had music playing for the customers that enjoyed their food at McDonalds. If you missed out on the grand opening, no worries, head over today to celebrate with a Big Mac! In the meantime, check out the photos from the event! Click here http://live1015phoenix.cbslocal.com/photo-galleries/2017/11/03/mcdonalds-van-stop-w-aneesh/