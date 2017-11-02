Taylor Swift Releases New Song ‘Call It What You Want’

Taylor Swift has released a new song titled “Call It What You Want.”

The track appears on Swift’s highly anticipated sixth studio album Reputation, which will be released on Nov. 10. The singer has already shared the album’s record-breaking lead single “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready for It?” and “Gorgeous.”

Based on an early look at the lyrics, some fans have speculated that the new track is a sequel of sorts to “Love Story,” from Swift’s 2008 album Fearless.

Listen to Taylor’s new song below.