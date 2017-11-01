Win 4th Row Jay-Z tickets!

Jay-Z is coming to Phoenix in November for his 4:44 tour, and we want to send you to this legendary show! Listen this week to win 4th row seats!
How to win:
Listen to LIVE this Monday through Friday!
- Tune in to the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: November 3, 2017
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
For more information, click here!