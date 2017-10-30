Win tickets to Maroon 5!

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 is coming to Phoenix in 2018! Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see them at Talking Stick Resort Arena!

How to Win

Listen to LIVE 101.5 Monday through Friday!

Tune into the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: June 7, 2018

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!