Win tickets to Maroon 5!

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 is coming to Phoenix in 2018! Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see them at Talking Stick Resort Arena!
How to Win
Listen to LIVE 101.5 Monday through Friday!
- Tune into the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: June 7, 2018
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
For more information, click here!