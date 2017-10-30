Win Tickets to Game of Thrones Live!

The critically acclaimed Game of Thrones Live Concert experience, featuring Ramin Djawadi, will be coming to Gila River Arena next September! You don’t want to miss this epic show!

How to Win

Listen To LIVE this Monday through Friday!

Listen to The Castles Show on LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event details

Date: September 12, 2018

September 12, 2018 Venue: Gila River Arena

Gila River Arena Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information, click here!