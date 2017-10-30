Win Tickets to Goldrush Music Festival!

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of two-day passes to Goldrush Music Festival, with names like Migos, Marshmello, Lil Uzi Vert, RL Grime and more!

How to Win

Listen to LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

  • Tune into Jeana this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: November 18-19, 2017
  • Venue: Rawhide Western Town
  • Address: 5700 W North Loop Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live