Win tickets to Demi Lovato!

Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled just announced their tour, and they’ll be rolling through Phoenix on March 4! Keep it on LIVE 101.5 for your chance to win tickets!

How to win:

Listen to LIVE this Monday through Friday!

  • Tune in to the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: March 4, 2017
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
  • Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!

