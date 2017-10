Taylor Swift has released the video for “…Ready For It.”

The epic new visual, which was directed by Joseph Kahn, features the pop star in a nude thermoptic suit a la Ghost in the Shell and feels more like a big budget science fiction film than a music video.

“…Ready For It” appears on Swift’s highly anticipated sixth studio album Reputation, which will be released on Nov. 10.

Check out Taylor’s new clip below.