Taylor Swift Lookalike Shocks Fans with Uncanny Resemblance

A 20-year-old British student looks so much like Taylor Swift that she’s regularly approached by autograph-seeking fans thinking she’s the real deal.

“At the 1989 concert in Manchester, so many people approached me and asked for pictures. I took pictures with a bunch of people and they were so cute,” revealed Swift lookalike Laura Cadman (via Daily Mail). “It was lovely meeting and chatting to people about Taylor because I actually went to the concert alone and I felt really connected to all of the Swifties at the concert.”

Cadman’s resemblance to the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer is so uncanny that one fan actually scolded her.

“She said she hated me because she thought I was Taylor then heard me talk and realized I wasn’t her,’ Cadman explained. “She said that I shouldn’t do that because it was tricking people, but this confused me because everyone at the concert was dressed up as Tay – it’s what people do at her concerts.”

Despite the consistent onslaught of attention (and the occasional angry Swiftie), Cadman enjoys being considered a Swift doppelganger.

“I think she’s really beautiful; it’s a huge compliment,” she admits. “I think we resemble each other a bit. But she’s obviously quite a lot older than me so I definitely think I look a lot younger. I’ve been to her concerts and always keep up with the latest news. I’m a big fan and can’t wait for her next album. I really hope I can meet her someday and tell her how much her music has helped me.”

Take a look at this Instagram images of Cadman and see if you agree that she’s a ringer for Taylor Swift.

