Kim Kardashian Shares #TBT Halloween Pic of Kanye West as Batman

By Scott T. Sterling
Halloween is right around the corner, and even celebrities are getting into the spirit.
Related: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Expand Kids Clothing Line
Kim Kardashian has joined in on the spooky fun, sharing “throwback Thursday” pics from Halloween 2012, featuring her husband as Batman. Karsdashian is appropriately dressed as Catwoman.
See the comical image below.
Never before seen Halloween pics! kkw.app.link/5xni9RKZyH?~ch…—
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 26, 2017