Win Tickets to Weekend Jetaway!

Filed Under: afrojack, weekend jetaway

Join us at the W Hotel Rooftop lounge for a special performance by Afrojack and at the end of the night, someone is going to get chosen to fly to Las Vegas that night! The exclusive experience will include culinary tastings, games and more, with all proceeds benefitting The Challenge Foundation.

How to win:

Listen to LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

  • Tune in to the Morning Mess this week, Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: November 3, 2017
Venue: W Hotel Scottsdale
Address: 7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85251

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live