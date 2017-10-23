Win Tickets to Weekend Jetaway!

Join us at the W Hotel Rooftop lounge for a special performance by Afrojack and at the end of the night, someone is going to get chosen to fly to Las Vegas that night! The exclusive experience will include culinary tastings, games and more, with all proceeds benefitting The Challenge Foundation.

How to win:

Listen to LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

Tune in to the Morning Mess this week, Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: November 3, 2017

Venue: W Hotel Scottsdale

Address: 7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85251

For more information, click here!