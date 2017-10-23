Win tickets to Jingle Bash!

Jingle Bash is BACK! This year we’ve got 2 nights full of dope music from Khalid and Logic, plus more! Listen to LIVE for a chance to win tickets to Night 1 featuring Logic and Jessie Reyez!

How to Win

Tune in to LIVE 101.5 this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2017
Venue: The Van Buren
Address: 401 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!

