DJ Khaled’s Son Had the Most Extravagant 1st Birthday Party Ever

By Scott T. Sterling
It’s no secret that DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd, has been living a most charmed life during his first few months of existence.
To mark the occasion of Asahd’s first birthday, DJ Khaled threw an outrageously over the top extravaganza at club LIV inside Miami’s Fountainbleu Hotel and hosted by none less than Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The jungle-themed party was presented by Tot Living by Haute Living, with young Asahd perched atop a throne as the “king of the jungle” (via E!).
Guests were entertained by live dancers dressed as jungle animals, and a “baby valet” where youngsters could take a spin in pint-sized versions of luxury cars.
Among those in attendance included Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein, Fat Joe’s wife Lorena Cartagena and daughter, Kardashian associate Jonathan Cheban and more.
The party was also a benefit, with Khaled asking that guests make a donation to UNICEF.
See video clips and images from the incredible party below.
#PART1 GOD THANK YOU SO MUCH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! @asahdkhaled I love you so much you are my life! my everything !Asahd what you have done for me and mommy is show us the true meaning of love is !! Asahd you bring JOY TO THE WORLD !! You are a 👑! Asahd your chosen !! Your smile your glow Is what I called THANK YOU GOD!!!!!!! Asahd I love you !!!!! HAPPY B DAY YOUR B DAY IS EVERYDAY EVERY SEC !!! I PROMISE YOU!!!!! ASAHD you took over @livmiami and had @diddy host your party wow!!! Thank you @davegrutman !! THANK YOU @hauteliving thank you @riaa_awards .. MAMA ASAHD MY QUEEN YIU DID A AMAZING JOB ME AND ASHAD WE LOVE YOU !!!
#PART2 ! @asahdkhaled you had @therealbettywright sing happy bday wit @diddy WOW!!!