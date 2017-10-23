10-23-2017 Crunch Fitness

Natasha Castles and the 101.5 Entourage set up shop in Gilbert, AZ where a new workout facility is being open this January of 2018. Crunch Fitness had open enrollments and we were present to help promote the event and draw new potential customers. Crunch Fitness had a food truck which gave a free dish to all new clients that signed up for a gym membership. Natasha did 4 call-ins to help promote the event and people showed up after hearing Natasha mention it on the radio. We also gave out 2 pairs of tickets to the 13th floor for the people that were on site. Overall a pretty good turn out! If you missed out on the event, no worries click here to see photos!